Entertainment

Rihanna Brings On Too Much Heat For Her Exquisite White Lingerie Photo Shoot — Fans Say They Are Not Worthy

Dylan Fisher Mar 16, 2020 7:23 AM PDT
Rihanna New Fashion Moves Women's Day Credit: Instagram

Rihanna knows how to make a flashy appearance, and it was to nobody’s surprise that she dressed herself up in a special way to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day wearing stylish white lingerie, and of course, posting plenty of pictures of herself all over the Web.

Rihanna’s fans were quick to rush to compliment her, with many claiming that she still had what it takes to make a stunning appearance, while others were more interested in details about the origin of her outfit.

One person replied: “Just watched the Fenty show on amazon prime last night I lived!!! She’s so authentic, and the performances were fire. 😍😍😍”

Another follower said: “All beautiful, thank you again for this diversity!👏🏻🔥We don’t deserve her 😭😂When will you be restocking anything other than small and extra small? Been three months, and I can never get my hands on anything besides thongs, which I do not wear ever. Frustrating…”

This backer wrote: “This whole collection somehow said “I’m a bad bitch you can’t kill me 🥺” Our spring queen 😍👑💜.”

A fan shared: “Meanwhile, @badgalriri and @savagexfenty daring #covıd19 to try them #toomuchheat 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

In any case, Rihanna was one of the many female and male celebrities who shared some special thoughts about the iconic women’s holiday, and took the opportunity to remind the world of how important women were to it.

Her statements were met with widespread approval, and many of her fans were pleasantly surprised by her decision to go all out for the special occasion.

Rihanna also gave a shout-out to many people in her life, and she took the time to make this post an extraordinary one.

The singer was reportedly very active outside of social media as well. However, reports indicate that she has been toning down her public appearances in light of the recent developments around the global COVID-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

#SavageXFenty loves to celebrate the baddest of the bad during #WomensHistoryMonth!⁣ ⁣ That’s why on this #InternationalWomensDay we’re celebrating three Xceptional women who have blazed a path for young women all over the world & are all-around bad asses! 💪⁣ #IWD2020 ⁣ ⭐️ Robyn Rihanna Fenty (@badgalriri): Our Savage founder does the MOST!! She’s a brilliant artist, created three disruptive brands & founded an amazing global charity (@claralionelfdn). Need we say more?⁣ ⁣ ⭐️ Normani Hamilton (@normani): As a chart-topping artist (and a sick-as-hell dancer), Normani has found Savage success. She’s won multiple awards & inspires girls & women all over the world. What CAN’T she do?? 🏆⁣ ⁣ ⭐️ Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney): Our newest #SavageXAmbassador, the mega-talented Sydney Sweeney, slays in our favorite (and bingeworthy) shows. And you know she’s got more greatness comin’… 🎬

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on

Still, Rihanna took the chance to share some special moments with her fans and made it clear that she still had what it takes to make a stunning impression on everyone and present herself in the best way possible.

RiRi has become a global brand and every day she becomes bigger in the fashion industry. She is also expanding her social reach.

