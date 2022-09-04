Rihanna And Her Buddies Went To A Caviar Bar

In order to have some late-night snacks, Rihanna and a group of friends urged the employees at Caviar Russe to stay open past closure. According to a spy who spoke to Page Six, Rihanna did her part to assist the staff by helping to clean up after they finished.

In relaxed attire for the New York City outing, the 34-year-old new mother wore baggy denim, an oversized No Limit Records shirt, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The beauty came to the caviar bar with a team of six companions; a representative told Page Six. They indulged in champagne, sashimi pieces, and of course, caviar till two in the morning.

The singer has been seen out and about in New York City quite a bit lately, frequently on date nights with her boyfriend; the "Fenty Beauty" owner's only son, A$AP Rocky, a Harlem native.

A source revealed to us the couple was "cool and certainly happy" when they were sighted there last week at Richie Akiva's new members-only hotspot, The Ned. She was stunning.

She dazzled with a mint green leather miniskirt and matched silk shirt, which she unbuttoned low enough to reveal her black lace bra.

But the previous evening, the celebrity opted for a cozier ensemble, sporting a classic TLC football shirt and sneakers.

In a previous post, According to Page Six, the rapper boyfriend of the Fenty Beauty founder, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first kid, a boy. In accordance with TMZ, the infant was born on May 13 in Los Angeles.

After pictures of the singer, 34, joyfully flaunting her baby bump while out for a stroll with Rocky, 33, in Harlem, surfaced, Page Six reported that Rihanna was pregnant in late January.