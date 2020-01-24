Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Reportedly Broke Up Because Of Pressure From His Family – Details!

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel seemed really happy and in love and yet, after three years of dating each other, the two broke up! Now, one insider claims to know the reason why!

As it turns out, Rihanna’s insane fame might have been a bit too much for Hassan!

The same thing can be said about his family members who really wanted him to have some more normalcy in his life, something not really possible while dating someone like Rihanna!

The insider tells HollywoodLife that ‘Rihanna and Hassan truly love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna’s image because of pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship. He was feeling it from his family, who think Rihanna is stunningly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more tame, reserved and demure.’

The singer and businesswoman has been linked to many famous men throughout the years, including Chris Brown and Drake!

However, her romance with Hassan was completely different from her previous ones.

Ever since they were spotted together for the first time in the summer of 2017, the pair has been traveling the world together all the while their businesses continued to gain more and more success.

Despite how busy they both are, they still rarely spent any time away from each other.

Furthermore, the separation has been really hard on both of them, despite the fact that Rihanna was seen with her ex, Drake earlier this month.

‘The split is not something either of them really wanted, however, their relationship was becoming challenging,’ they mentioned.

As for the supposed reason they had to split, the insider stressed that Rihanna has no intention of ever changing her image, that also has to do a lot with her line of work, for anyone, be it a man she loves or his family.

Advertisement

‘Rihanna can’t because of her career which requires a certain image. Rihanna will always be true to herself,’ the source told the news outlet.