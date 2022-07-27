Rihanna And Asap Rocky Spotted Out On A Dinner Date
Rihanna and Asap Rocky have been the most popular couple recently especially when news of Rihanna’s pregnancy broke out with some gorgeous pictures from Rihanna’s baby photoshoot and now it seems they are about to be the most popular parents together.
The two fashion-forward icons were seen out and about in New York City, on their way to a late-night diner date. As usual, the stylish couple was seen rocking some amazing apparel with Rihanna wearing an all-black outfit with a gorgeous jacket and amazing corset while Rocky was seen pulling off a navy blue blazer with some matching shorts and a white t-shirt to top it all off.
While Visiting A$AP Rocky In Paris, Rihanna Wears An Athletic Designer Outfit
Appearances from the couple have been rare ever since their baby has been born and the child’s name still hasn’t been announced publicly, all of which indicates that the two musicians want to keep their private life under wraps.
Before this, the two were last seen at Lollapalooza Paris on the 17th of July where baby daddy Asap Rocky performed while baby mommy Rihanna was there to support her boyfriend. That was officially the first sighting of the couple since the birth of their baby. Even though not much is known about how the early stages of parenthood are going for the two celebrities, sources close to the two have reported that the two are very excited to be parents and that Rihanna is turning out to be an amazing mother already.
A New York City dinner date isn’t exactly news for the couple as it is the city that the couple has favored time and time again and they are often seen out and about on the streets of NYC, whether it is for shopping, or video shoots, or dinner dates. It seems that not much is going to change with the arrival of the baby and the two still intend to keep their lavish lifestyle intact, perhaps making room for one more in it.
Chris Brown - Here's How He Supposedly Feels About Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Still Being Together
Leave a Reply