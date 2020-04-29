FREE NEWSLETTER
Rihanna Almost Bares It All In New Video While Giving A Taste Of Her Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line

Dylan Fisher Apr 29, 2020 7:30 AM PDT
Rihanna Fashion Kids Career Moves Credit: Instagram

Rihanna sure knows how to bring the heat. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is a savvy businesswoman who masters the angles in order to sell her products.

This week, the diva found a smart way to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie line — she shared a brief video where she is showing off a pair of sexy panties.

The 32-year-old beauty delighted her 81.2 million followers who loved the black mesh underwear and made sure to praise her.

One fan said: “keep the album, just keep giving us makeup and bomb looks 😍She do nothing wrong in my eyes, I love her 😩😍😍Here Come Chris Wishing He Was Her Pantyliner 😂💕.”

Another person revealed: “My good sis did a boomerang showing a lil stomach. She needs to cut up in the Studio! Chris Brown bout to act a fool.”

This social media user shared: “Unpopular opinion: so many screams for a Rihanna album but only know her hyped songs when she has so many underrated bangers that will hold all of you off. ok, bye.”

A fourth follower chimed in: “The face alone is enough 😍 The quarantine got everybody showing out… 🤷🏾‍♂️If she made only fans, I would pay 1000 for the day.”

A fifth comment read: “Muva Robyn came to serve and serve is what she came to do. Rihanna could just breath on a mic, and I’ll buy it 😭😭😩.”

Rihanna, who recently split from longtime boyfriend, Hassan Jameel and is allegedly dating A$AP Rocky, has confessed that she is eager to have children — even if it means being a single mother.

She confessed: “I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future. I know I will want to live differently. I’ll have kids – three or four of them.”

She went on to say: “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child; indeed, is love.”

Rihanna is living her best life indeed. She is in control of her craft.

