Rider Strong Shares Heartfelt Parenting Wisdom And Snack Crisis At Grand Canyon

Rider Strong, better known as Shawn Hunter from “Boy Meets World,” recently gave a poignant reflection on fatherhood amidst a family trip to the Grand Canyon. The actor described a second childhood while reliving it through his son Indy’s eyes-but the moment was rather abruptly deleted by a severe embargo on snacks.

In what perhaps might be one of his rawest insights about parenting, the “Boy Meets World” star rammed the gravity of adult matters with the dramatics of his childrens’ plights. His father had told him that having a child gives one “a chance at a second childhood.” He added to this by saying that the whole experience of looking through life from Indy’s view feels “bigger, deeper, more alive.” And then Pirate’s Booty went missing; “This is the worst day of my life,” declared the seven-year-old. Classic kid move, huh?

Strong’s followers immediately took the parenting angle to their hearts. One user expressed the exact struggle: “Ok but Pirates Booty is so good. So I get it.” While another bit more sympathetic said: “King is a smart man, but I feel the pain of running out of the ‘right’ snacks on a roadtrip.” Snack trauma is a highly shared situation. One other commenter added: “Some birds once came and took my daughter’s Pirate’s Booty on the beach. It was a traumatic experience for her.”

This post was clearly more than just snack sympathy. It’s a concern relatable to many parents when it comes to looking at the world from their kids’ perspective. “Best part of parenting is living and seeing the world a second time through their eyes and experiences,” commented one. Another commenter added wisely: “If that’s the worst day qualifier, then you’re doing pretty good.”

Some comments acknowledged the philosophical end of Strong’s statement. One commenter related Strong’s father’s quotation to his own film project, writing about how “childhood doesn’t necessarily have to end… it can come in cycles through your own children and grandchildren.” Another took a heartbreaking view of living adulthood that his own father wasn’t able to live because of suicide.

The intervention even brought some solutions: “Not sure about the West Coast, but Pirate’s Booty is on sale at Costco out here,” one kindly advised. Bulk shopping is the answer to a childhood crisis in no time.

The freshly minted personal content, veritable snippets of insight into fatherhood, brought forth praise. “Love seeing you post so much!” said one comment. Another comment went: “If this doesn’t sum up parenthood fully, I don’t know what does!”

That post paid homage to parenthood’s duality: rare opportunities to see the world anew through the eyes of a child, almost immediately followed by the nightmare of snacklessness. That’s the wild fractious beauty of family that has Strong’s thorough wit and heart imprint all over it. The Grand Canyon is grand; sometimes, just trying to recall that we ever missed some cheese puffs is what counts.