Ricky Martin strongly rejects the breaking news about a domestic violence

Only recently, Ricky Martin delighted fans with new photos of his son, but now a serious scandal is brewing in the musician's life.

This weekend in Puerto Rico, the singer had to answer for breaking news about a domestic violence injunction he allegedly committed.

This news did not please the idol of millions at all, and he strongly rejects this message. The complaint was filed under Section 54 of the Act, also known as the Domestic Violence Prevention and Control Act.

On Friday, the police were unable to issue an order against Ricky as, by that point, they had not been able to contact him.

"We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police are in the process of issuing a protection order, pursuant to law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martin," the police said in a statement.

Police spokesman Axel Valencia said the order prohibited Martin from contacting the plaintiff and that a judge would later decide whether the order should remain in effect.

The plaintiff has not yet been named. "The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to the issuance of a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are confident that when the true facts appear in the case, our client will be fully acquitted," Martin's representatives told reporters.

This week has definitely been a tumultuous one for the singer, who has been hailed as the "King of Latin Pop. " So, his former manager Rebecca Drucker sued him for $3 million in unpaid commissions.

The woman managed Martin's affairs for two periods, from 2014 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2022. Her lawyers produced a caustic 15-page document in support of the lawsuit, where she added the following:

"The musician made millions of dollars with Rebecca, and therefore he owes her a significant commission ."

We hope that after the black stripe, the white one will follow, and the singer will be able to prove his innocence in the face of the court.