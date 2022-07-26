Ricky Martin Spoke Out Regarding His Nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez's Accusations Of Incest And Harassment Against Him

Ricky Martin is the subject of a scandal once more. Early in July of this year, rumors that a guy was attempting to issue the singer with a restraining order surfaced in overseas media. The man who purportedly suffered as a result of the artist's acts turned out to be his own nephew a few days later.

Dennis Sanchez, 21, appeared in court and claimed that he had an affair early in 2022 with his uncle. True, according to the young man, Ricky started to follow him after they separated since he couldn't accept it.

Martin was subject to a maximum sentence of 50 years in jail for these allegations. However, during a meeting on July 21, all allegations against the singer were dismissed.

"The prosecutor said in court that he made the decision to dismiss the case on his own initiative, free from outside pressure or influence. He asked the court to dismiss the matter in a letter.

Martin's attorneys stated in a public statement that he is just a problematic guy who makes untrue claims without any supporting documentation.

Ricky eventually started talking. He emphasized that he had been required by the court authorities to keep quiet during this entire time. He claims that the singer is now concentrating on "healing." He continued by expressing his best wishes for his nephew.

Martin closed the video by saying, "I hope he gets assistance so he can start a new life full of love, truth, and joy, and that he doesn't hurt anyone."

The statement stated, "The accuser confirmed to the court that his choice to dismiss the action was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and that he was satisfied with his legal counsel in the matter. "This was never anything more than a troubled person making unfounded claims without any evidence to support them.

We are pleased that justice was served for our client, who may now move on with his life and profession."