Ricky Martin is a 13-year-old son who largely inherited the charismatic appearance of his father

Other people's children always grow a little faster, especially when you don't get to see them very often.

So the famous musician Ricky Martin shared on social networks a rare photo of his 13-year-old son, who largely inherited the charismatic appearance of his father.

Fans were especially pleased with the opportunity to get to know Matteo better because most had already forgotten what the idol's family looks like.

As it turned out, the boy is a fairly frequent guest on the set, and this time he supported his father at the time of filming a new music video.

"Look who decided to join me on the set of my new video," the singer signed a photo of his son sitting in the director's chair.

The fair-haired Matteo was in a white T-shirt and a blue cap, but most of all, his subscribers were pleased with his charismatic and sweet smile.

Looking at the boy, it is obvious that he "looks very much like someone ."

Recall that Ricky and his beloved husband, artist Jwan Yosef, are raising four children together.

The elder Matteo and Valentino were born in August 2008; 10 years later, in December, the couple had a daughter, Lucia, and a year later, a son, Renn Martin-Josef.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2020, the "She Bangs" singer described how "lucky" she and the Swedish painter's family were.

"Matthew and Valentino are really good kids," he shared at the time. "They're doing really well in school considering what we're doing, and they have a pretty little sister and a little brother, and they have that role of protective big brothers.

So, They are beautiful. I am very proud of them. He continued: "Some people think I'm crazy, but I love a big family, and I have two fetuses waiting for me. I don't know.