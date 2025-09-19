Rick Ross And Nino Breeze Craft Timeless Mimosas At Belaire Headquarters

Instagram/@richforever

Recently, Rick Ross and Nino Breeze paid a visit to the Luc Belaire headquarters to play around with a spin on the classic mimosa. The idea was to further build the brand’s narrative regarding its versatility, with good friends and great music as the backdrop. The collaboration again lends a voice to the association of the Belaire brand with the hip-hop life,”

Mimosas are supposed to be for brunch, yes? However, Rick Ross begs to differ. The music mogul and MMG head recently wrapped up a cocktail hour in New York at the Luc Belaire headquarters in the city. They put their spin on the classic with Belaire sparkling wine, freshly squeezed orange juice, and just one strawberry for show.

The event clip showed Ross-who also goes by the name of The Biggest Boss-saying, “It’s cocktail hour!” He basically pointed out how some people forget the value of a good mimosa. The place was upbeat, with Ross throwing out a big-time shout-out to his hometown. He came from St. Pete, Florida, and definitely made sure to integrate the Florida vibe into the New York atmosphere.”

The one-on-ones started, and questions were being posed about relationships. During which he shared a short but very intense story about something he got into that involved a lot of trust issues. The raw nature of it all added another dimension to the glamorized event. Ross then formally dedicated the toast to true hustlers and those who remained loyal, a theme so deeply embedded within his music and amongst his brand values.

This post sent the followers into a tizzy of excitement. Many celebrated the partnership and Nino Breeze getting involved in the act. One simply said: “Nino Breeze is in the building,” in recognition of the artist being part of it all. Another said, “This life is one day and I will live it,” which sums up the carpe diem vibe of the whole event.

There was amazing support for these artists. “Young king, this is amazing! Go Nino,” one fan offered in awe of great admiration. Another praised Ross and called him,”The biggest boss in the game … rich forever.”” Such staunch veteran endorsement has been lucrative for the rapper through the years, allowing him to receive large audience support.

But the comments showed up with the most devastating and heart-rending messages conceivable. Medjine was a lady who let out an almost desperate shout coming from Haiti. She laid down a very tragic tale of losing her home and family members to violence that forced her to go into exile in the Dominican Republic, where she is presently starving and unsure of what her future will be. She gave Ross her message; it was a raw, emotional cry for asylum, highlighting the reach of his influence beyond just music and champagne. It literally gave the sidespring an alternative, uncelebratory perspective.”

Back to more elegant notes, one user gave some comments on the aesthetics drawn from the mimosa to a “new victory release” and proceeded to call it “Solid Gold with a few nature hues.” Such earnestness to detail surely reflects the luxurious side Belaire promotes.

The event was just the ideal blend of luxury, music, and deep personal reflection. Using the occasion to endorse a classic cocktail, Rick Ross and Nino Breeze, of course, shared a very human moment of discourse. The reaction amongst supporters was partly celebratory, partly supportive, and partly a cold splash of reality, a great spectrum of reaction that a single post can ignite. The Belaire mimosa remains symbolic of old-school style, but the conversations that it’s birthed are very modern. The event also brought to mind his recent new collection and his stylish backpack collaboration. This kind of opulent lifestyle is something Ross is known for, similar to his lavish trip to Dubai.