Rian Johnson exposes the character of 'Knives Out' sequel

Sequel to 'Knives Out' coming later this year

The sequel to Knives Out will be called Glass Onion. This was announced on Twitter by director Rian Johnson .

He admitted that when working on films about the private detective Benoit Blanc, he wanted to imitate the books of the British writer Agatha Christie.

"I think there's a misconception that her books use the same formula over and over again, but fans know it's actually the other way around," he shared.

Johnson wrote the script, will direct and is also making the film with Ram Bergman. The film will be released on Netflix at the end of 2022.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Chief Detective Blanc. The rest of the cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madeleine Kline with Kate Hudson and Dave Batista.

Last year, Netflix bought out the sequel to the 2019 detective Knives Out. Knives Out, on a budget of $40 million, earned $310 million at the box office and was nominated for an Oscar.

