Returning to the social network, Britney Spears showed a new haircut and spoke about the move

40-year-old pop singer Britney Spears restored her social media page after a week-long absence and shared the news.

On June 16, Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account. The singer was absent from the social network for a week and returned to the subscribers with the news.

"I got married and moved into a new house around the same time... Not the smartest thing to do... Everything is going well... It's so strange to wake up and see everything around you a new pool, a new kitchen, a new bed.

I think I'm in shock! Change is great, my kids say," she said of the $11.8 million moves she and her husband, fitness trainer Sam Asghari , recently purchased for $11.8 million in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

"I dived into my pool and went down the slide four times. I cut my hair short, and my husband just cooked me a steak. Life is beautiful," concluded Britney Spears.

In the pictures accompanying this caption, the pop singer posed with a new haircut and swimsuit at the home pool.

In a previous post, Britney Spears and Sam Asgari bought a new mansion in the elite suburb of Los Angeles, Calabasas, for $ 11.8 million. DailyMail writes about this.

According to the publication, the new mansion with an area of ​​​​more than 1000 square meters. M cost the spouses $ 11.8 million.

The house is located near the place where the ex-husband of the singer Kevin Federline lives with two teenage sons.

Britney Spears' car and moving trucks were spotted in the mansion's driveway on Monday, June 13.

The new house has become an expensive purchase for the couple: it is reported that Britney spent a sixth of her fortune on it. The singer has about $60 million in her accounts.