Reports Of Sylvester Stallone's Divorce Being Brought On By A Dog Were Denied

It has been suggested that Sylvester Stallone 's 25-year marriage ended because of his dog, although he denies this.

The couple reportedly clashed over a new Rottweiler named Dwight, according to reports that Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for separation on Wednesday.

Stallone desired the dog for "protection," while Flavin didn't; this caused an argument that allegedly turned into one that was "very heated and brought up other concerns." The allegations against Stallone, however, are denied by the dogs.

The "Rocky" star, 76, said to TMZ, "We did not break the relationship on such a small quarrel," however he did acknowledge that the couple had a disagreement about "how to care for the dog" given that they frequently travel and split their time between two residences.

Stallone attributed the couple's unexpected breakup to them simply "moving in different paths."

He continued, "I have the utmost regard for Jennifer. "I shall adore her forever. She is a remarkable woman. She is the most kind-hearted person I have ever encountered. He also clarified the situation with a tattoo of Flavin that he hid behind a picture of Dwight.

The "Expendables" star added that he still has a tattoo of his estranged wife on his back after explaining that he would want to "freshen" up his Flavin tattoo, but "it was tampered with, and the dog was just a fix with no ill intention."

Exclusively revealed by Page Six, Flavin's application for separation last week "blindsided" Stallone. He was "shocked" to hear the news while filming the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma City.

After 25 years of marriage, Flavin announced her intention to divorce Sylvester Stallone in a statement to People. "Even though we are no longer married, I will always be grateful for the more than the 30-year relationship we had, and I know we both have our lovely girls at heart," she said.