Reportedly, Tom Hiddleston And His Girlfriend Zawe Ashton Have Become Parents

According to the rumors, the couple has become parents for the first time. On Wednesday, a source shared with Us Weekly that Tom and Zawe are embracing their new roles as parents and overflowing with happiness.

They are thrilled even though they are having trouble adjusting to their new role as parents and aren't getting much sleep. Page Six has attempted to get a reaction from the couple's representatives.

We broke the news in June, months before anybody else, that Mr. Malcolm's List star would be a father. At the film's premiere, the pregnant actress wore a Sabina Bilenko Couture gown, which showed off her growing baby bump.

The announcement that the couple is expecting their first child came during the same month that Hiddleston, 41, announced that they had become engaged. According to what the actor said to the Los Angeles Times, "I'm extremely thrilled."

The two were rumored to be engaged after Ashton, 38, was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while attending the BAFTA Awards three months before the rumors were confirmed by Page Six. Ashton's relationship with Hiddleston has been as secretive as his previous relationships with Savannah Fielding (2008–2011) and Taylor Swift (2016–present).

However, the actor who plays Loki spoke about his relationship with the Grammy winner after the two broke up, telling GQ that he thinks she's an incredible woman. Despite their breakup, he continues to hold her in high regard.

In an interview conducted in February of 2017, Hiddleston referred to his relationship with Swift as a "genuine" one and added, "She's giving and kind and gorgeous, and we had the finest time."

As he went on to explain, a relationship will always require effort. Likewise, it takes effort to maintain a connection in the public eye. In February, Hiddleston made news when he liked a tweet written in Hindu and addressed his ex-girlfriend.