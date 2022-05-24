Renee Zellweger demonstrates a pantsuit that will slim any figure. A movie star with colleagues at the special screening of the series "There's Something About Pam."

Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger dazzled at an NBC event in Hollywood Wednesday night with Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer.

Stylist Petra Flannery offered the 53-year-old actress an elegant and graceful bow in the style of total black: a Gucci trouser suit from the Eschatology line and matching high-heeled pumps. Renee's outfit turned out surprisingly similar to the pantsuit she wore to the New York premiere of "There's Something About Pam" on March 7th.

While posing on the black carpet, Zellweger shared a laugh with the 46-year-old Detroit-born man, who played Leah Askey, a former Lincoln County prosecutor, in a limited series.

Judy (born Judith Evans) wore a bright green puff-sleeved top with a matching midi skirt, green clutch, and yellow pumps chosen by stylist Karla Welch.

Greer curled up his side-parted ombré blonde locks for the awards season festivities.

The SAG Award nominee beautifully completed her look with a pink pout, pink cheekbones, and black cat eyeliner.

Recall that the mini-series is based on the podcast of the same name, which tells about the murder of a woman in Missouri, in which her husband was initially accused, but in the end, the chain of events led the investigation to the heroine's friend. The main intrigue of the show: Rene again had to get fat for the role (which she did twice for the sake of filming in Bridget Jones), but this time exclusively through the efforts of make-up artists and costume designers.