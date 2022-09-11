Regina Hall Dispels A Romance Rumour That Associated Her With The Late Actor Chadwick Boseman

Regina Hall, a veteran actress, takes pride in being a very private individual when it comes to her personal life. She will not really care enough to participate in social networks or answer any claims created about her. But after being spotted exiting the 2018 Vanity Fair post-Awards party beside the late Chadwick Boseman , a rumor about the 51-year-old actress was started.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, she talked about her most recent movie, Honk for Jesus. Angela Yee questioned Hall if she ever felt it necessary to speak on particular subjects since she is a well-known public person in the industry. Save Your Soul also stars Sterling K. Brown from "This Is Us."

Hall asserted that she is unusually private since it comes naturally to her. She claimed to know how much and how minimal information should be available to the general audience. She added that most of what Hall has heard or read about herself are almost always inaccurate.

I don't even talk about anything, mainly dating stuff. I don't answer everything, but there is one that I would clarify. I only do so since it was inaccurate and he isn't present, and the Chadwick Boseman comparison was made.

Following a Vanity Fair party, Hall and Boseman were seen departing. Even though Boseman was engaged to and then wedded to musician Taylor Simone Ledward, many images started to fuel relationship rumors.

Hall said, "I met him at a Vanity Fair party, and everybody thought we were dating, and his fiancee was right behind us, and they were wedded. He was never unsuitable, and now they are married.

The "Girls Trip" actress admitted to Yee and Charlamagne that God always prefers it to be obvious whenever she is rumored to see a man who is already married.