Reese Witherspoon Looks Like The Older Sister Of Her Daughter Ava Phillippe

It's no secret that Ava Phillippe-the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe-took the best from both parents.

With such a stunning appearance, she could easily follow in the footsteps of a star mother and also become an actress or try her hand at modeling.

But for now, Ava doesn't think about it although occasionally, she poses for campaigns for her mother's clothing lines.

The other day, Reese posted a photo with her daughter, which instantly attracted the attention of Internet users.

In the pictures, the actress and her heiress posed against the backdrop of the ocean. Ava chose a fitted dress in a dark green shade that accentuated her hair color and a perfectly even tan.

The actress herself chose a feminine white outfit, which she complemented with a thin rope belt, focusing on the waist.

"I love sharing sunsets with my beauty. Especially when she fixes my makeup," Riz signed the pictures with her daughter so briefly.

Naturally, Internet users could not pass by the amazing shots. Once again, they admired the beauty of Ava and noticed that next to her heiress, Reese looked more like an older sister than a mother.

Phillippe recently shared a post in response to a fan during an Instagram question and answered session when asked about his sexuality: "Do you like boys or girls?" she then casually replied, "I'm attracted to people! (Whatever the gender)," sharing it on a smiley selfie in the blue eye shadow.

Philip had previously made Instagram official in 2019 with her college boyfriend, Owen Mahoney when they met at UC Berkeley.

Mahoney has since gained her mother's approval and even joined the family on a tropical holiday last summer.

"Ava is so pretty! Nature didn't rest at all" "Reese and Ava look like sisters!", "Reese with such nude makeup looks incredibly young," "You are both simply incredible beauties!" noted the followers in the comments.