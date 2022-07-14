Reese Witherspoon Is Channeling Inner "Elle" By Wearing Hot Pink At "Where The Crawdads Sing" Premiere

Reese Witherspoon is known for being an incredibly funny and incredibly talented actor in the acting world today. She's known for taking up fun roles in Hollywood and is also known as one of the most stunning women in the world. Reese is best known for her appearance as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" in 2002.

The fictional character Elle Woods is known for wearing a lot of pinks. And Reese Witherspoon has recently channeled her inner Elle Woods for the premiere of "Where The Crawdads Sing". She was the one who originally owned the Barbiecore and she made the color more prominent in the Hollywood industry. Reese is producing the on-screen adaptation of the novel "Where The Crawdads Sing".

The novel is extremely loved by everyone and everyone is so excited to see the novel come to life on TV. Reese showed up at the premiere wearing a beautiful bright pink a-line midi dress made by Emilia Wickstead. The dress had beautiful pleated details on the torso and the bottom was a stunning flowy skirt.

Reese also chose to wear a pair of strappy metallic heels to go with her dress which was from Aquazzura. However, her hair wasn't very Elle-like, it was more of a tousled wavy hair situation rather than the normal blowdry look that Elle would have worn. Regardless, the look was so similar to what Elle would have worn that fans enjoyed it massively.

Reese also shared a get-ready with me to look for the premiere on Instagram. Reese looked stunning and fans were so excited to see her wear something pink again. Fans have loved her role on "Legally Blonde" for ages and have always appreciated Reese's incredible fashion sense and how she carries herself.

Fans were quick to comment underneath her posts with lots of appreciation for her look as well as tons of support for her upcoming movie. The whole vibe of the comments section was wonderful and Reese herself seemed to enjoy all the attention on her. No one can pull off pink like Reese Witherspoon thus watching her wear the color again made millions of fans happy.