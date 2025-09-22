Recording Academy Honors Earth Wind And Fire With Star-Studded GRAMMY Tribute

Instagram/@recordingacademy

This tribute concert was put together for Earth, Wind & Fire at the Hollywood Bowl by The Recording Academy. Sidestepping being just another concert- this was a thanksgiving to a band that has literally made the world a joyous and funky place for over fifty years! This indeed must have hit right on the groove.

This tribute in the real sanctum of Hollywood Bowl with the L.A. Phil united generational artists in paying homage to EWF and their extraordinary catalog. This is the magic of these people- their music transcends time. You had Stevie Wonder. Jonas Brothers. Janelle Monáe. You’ve made it when artists from completely different eras come together to just say thank you.

Comments tell a completely different story. This meant much more to so many than entertainment.

One user shared the sweetest family story: “Philip was my dad’s best friend from childhood. Sang at my parents’ wedding! Always forever fam.” What hit home for sure. It is not just about the music; it is about those relationships and memories built on it.

The commentary earned an intergenerational appeal: “I FaceTimed my bestie from ATL to NC. We have been to many concerts together and we danced all night! Still hyped. My first EWF concert was at age 16, 50 years ago, and still my all-time favorite band!” That’s fifty years of loyalty speaking loudly for the legacy.

Tribute really dug into the feelz for some folks while “I cried for a while because it reminded me so much of my sister!!! She LOVED Earth Wind & Fire and was the best Band Director in the world!!!” brings forth the power of music connecting us to specific people and times in our lives.

This was one comment that summed up the excitement in the air: “FINALLY!! Long OVERDUE! THIS BAND IS ICONIC!” Another aptly captured the sentiments of everyone: “EW&F SIMPLY THE BEST.”

A very interesting observation: “Wow Jon Batiste sings very similar to Maurice White.” What makes these tributes special are the connections going back and forth from one generation of artists to another.

The concert ushered in a loud toast to remind the world of Earth Wind & Fire’s very long reach into popular music. Their particular brand of funk, soul, jazz, and pop has influenced a myriad of musicians who all seek to attract a new generation of listeners, even decades after many of their biggest hits entered public glory.

In a very fragmented world of music consumption, this GRAMMY salute goes forth to emphasize the power legacy artists have in the huge task of bringing together different generations of people. Earth, Wind & Fire’s music has not even withered away. Instead, it steamed with energy capable of filling Hollywood Bowl with life on a September night.

A perfect tribute and celebration of one of America's most beautiful institutions, and proof that great music is truly timeless.