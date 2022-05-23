Rebel Wilson spoke about the sexual harassment of a former co-star. Rebel Wilson spoke about sexual harassment by a former colleague. 42-year-old Australian actress Rebel Wilson spoke about sexual harassment by a former colleague on the set. The artist shared the details of that incident with People.

According to the star of "Dirty Scammers," this incident happened several years ago. With the actor, whose name Wilson chose not to name, she participated in one project when he began to harass her.

"He called me into the room and lowered his pants. It was terrible and disgusting," admitted the actress. The star added that after that, the actor invited her to have sexual intercourse with his friends.

The artist added that she immediately "documented" the harassment and told her agent about the incident, as well as the management of the film studio, after which it turned out that she became the fourth woman to complain about this man.

Wilson said that she experienced harassment before the #metoo movement, which was created to support victims of sexual violence. "They were kind of trying to ruin me and my career. If this happened after #metoo, then I could just blow them up," the artist said, adding that now she would have stood up for herself with even more force.

Earlier it became known that the star of the series "Sex and the City," Sarah Jessica Parker stopped communicating with her colleague Chris Noth because of the actor's allegations of violence.