Reba McEntire Deals A Winning Hand As The Voice Season 28 Premieres

Reba McEntire is finally back on the big red chair, and truly the legand of country music. The twenty-eighth season of The Voice started with Reba and her friends and fellow coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani. Supporters went crazy on social media when Reba posted about the premiere, ready to root for #TeamReba.

There exists a queen in the house with all cards held down! The Voice has begun a brand new installment that Reba McEntire has initiated, and the energy is now through the roof. Reba launched a promo clip stating, “This country queen is dealin’ Jokers ♠️♥️ Catch us kickin’ off Season 28 tonight on The Voice!” The post showed Reba with the newest set of coaches that are, truly, nobody else is being talked about. With Niall Horan coming back on board and with Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani coming up, this season is going to be a refreshing dynamic. But let’s be real here. Everyone’s eyes are on Reba.

The comment box formed into sort of a virtual viewing party with one fan summing up the modern tragedy of watching: “Just gotta wait until tomorrow… streaming and all that jazz 🥲😆” That just conveys the feeling for the majority of us. Anticipation was high, as yet another user exclaimed, “Tonight is finally here!! #TeamReba 🙌🏻💯❤️👑.” That was the real hype in the house.

In Reba’s world, the fashion is always the talk of the town; one viewer was tremendously smitten by the outfit she flaunted on TV. The plea: “Reba…I have got to have the jacket you were on tonight’s show..when you were in the chair. I seriously need that jacket 💕💕”. Another playful comment queried, “… how soon can you get it to me? 😂😍😂” It just proves that Reba fashion still leads, showing her star power is much more than just her talent.

The novelty of the coaches is appreciated. “Reba, Niall and Snoop d o double g? What a dream 😍🔥❤️,” a fan remarked. Another comment simply said, “The coolest group of judges 🔥🔥 🔥🔥”. A fascinating blend of country royalty, pop idol, hip-hop superstar, and rockstar fashionista is an invitation to get sucked into TV. Another member poked fun at a sartorial detail: “All wear black and nobody tell snoop.” The observation underscores the unexpected and delightful chemistry this new panel brings.

The coaches’ act received a deluge of praise. One said: “Coaches performance was 👌 🔥” and another, “This cover was incredible. Can’t wait to watch you all build your teams with amazing artist. 🔥.” The excitement was about much more than just the premiere, all the way to the road ahead. Evidently, the supporters are in it for the long haul, as was evidenced by comments that said: “Go team @reba cant wait for a great season 28!!!!” and “Cant waiit for you to win Queen!.”

Meanwhile, there arose another question that started popping before the entire fanbase: “Have you ever been to her live concert?” Short discussions started between fans debating the good experiences and their favorite songs of Reba live concerts, highlighting the Dolygodowns personally relate to songs and career of Reba apart from the TV series. It only goes to show that on top of her being one heck of a coach, she is first and foremost a music icon. Brandon Blackstock was a significant part of her life.

Few things are more exciting about the new season premiere than Reba McEntire’s return to The Voice: it addresses a cherished personality whose attitude and charm comprising country warmth can cheapen the competition. Judging by the fan response, #TeamReba is certainly going to become a force to reckon with. Cards were dealt, and it seems that Reba is holding a winning hand. The coaches reunite with a clear sense of purpose.