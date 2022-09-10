Ray J Was Confronted By Kris Jenner, Who Claimed She Was Involved In Releasing His Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner refuted allegations that she assisted Kim Kardashian in disseminating her notorious 2007 sex tape with Ray J .

On Thursday's edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the grandmother of the Kardashian-Jenner family made an appearance with Kylie Jenner, and she was forced to undergo a lie detector exam. She shrugged in response to Corden's inquiry about whether she assisted Kim in releasing her sex tape.

The 66-year-old mother assured Corden that everything was well before the machine decided that she was telling the truth. Oh, I'm glad we got it settled. Back in May, Ray J, 41, claimed that Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and I worked together to release his sex tape.

According to reports, the group aspired to achieve the same level of fame and fortune as their close family friend Paris Hilton, who had a sex tape exposed as well. He claimed to the Daily Mail that once I briefly played about with the idea with her Kardashian, she immediately fell on board, spoke to her mother, and the situation was then out of my control.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., asserted that Jenner received the tape from the creator of Skim, who later gave it to Vivid Entertainment.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum, who dated the reality star from 2003 to 2006, asserted he never had a recording and even called the accusations that he disclosed it the greatest fraud in the business in entertainment history.

He declared at the time, "For the rest of my life, I'm going to dwell in my truth and not in the lie that Kris Jenner and Kim have constructed. I'm not going to stand by and allow them to continue to abuse me.