Ray J Teases New Collaboration With Zeus Network And Tronix Network

With the announcement of a new show with Zeus Network and Tronix Network, a potential fresh collaboration popped up. This show marks another project in the world of entertainment and business Ray J has somehow remained active in throughout his many controversies.

Ray J rushes through lyrics in the video with lines like: “I’m sprinkling the world with baby powder, so fresh and so clean” and “Been outcast since I was a teen but I outlast, cuz I outblast anybody you bring.” From his signature style to the aesthetics of his delivery, he was sure of himself: cocky, wild, and unapologetic. Ray J continued, calling himself “a glitch in a computer,” ending the segment with “this is shit, every day” in his own grungy way.

The reactions started pouring in less than one hour after the announcement, ranging from uproarious hype to unreal skepticism. One commendably wrote: “This song my shit” to show appreciation of the throwback Ray J style. The applause was met with a heartfelt response of “❤️❤️❤️❤️ team @rayj and @tronixnetwork love you 😘 family,” which at least partly mobilized a faction within his loyal base.

Yet some reactions were not quite sincere. One expressed disappointment: “It’s been done so many times now, who cares at this point,” almost echoing with pigmented tones what critics have often accused Ray J of—speculation at least over putting in real artistic substance, if not outward pops of creative charisma. Another one clearly referencing his famous sister Brandy—a mention of the incongruent nature of Ray’s erratic public image vis-à-vis her image—shot back with: “You’ve assassinated your own character too many times. It’s like you don’t stand for nothing. I fw your sister tho still 💯.”

In the funniest kind of way, another user injected regret as they admitted: “Why do I lowkey feel sorry for ray j ?😂😂” That is all that needs to be said to describe the choppy relationship that quite a few outsiders have shared with the entertainer; they’ve cheer and marred him for decades.

Practical answers poured in amidst the flurry of responses, including one offering plumbing services and an ever-hopeful cameraman saying, “Trying to move to Cali and be ya camera man,” very much a chaotic kind of interaction that will surely titillate any Ray-J-announcements-half-crazy half-bewitching-level.

Forchanges keep the career pretty much fluid for Ray J. From music reality shows to industry ventures, and now one among the media-well, he keeps reinventing himself. This recent little tease with Zeus Network—that is famous for unscripted drama and celebrity content—and Tronix Network is a sign that he’s leaning more toward the digital side of entertainment. Whether the next is a big-time failure or may fade away into a mutter fits, at least the latter can be said: Ray J has still got people talking.

It is that love-hate thing: you either love Ray J or question him. But still, he is on the scene-messing around, collaborating, creaking polarizing-the exact space he has always been so comfortable in. His daughter and Chris Brown remain part of his ongoing narrative.