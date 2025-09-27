Rasheeda Launches Wellness Ebook 'Roots & Remedies' With Herbal Honesty

Instagram/@frost117

Rasheeda felt it necessary to officially put out an ebook on wellness collaborations under the pretentious title of “Roots & Remedies” with Herbal Honesty Wellness. The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” celeb announced that the ebook was out, marking a paradigm shift into a whole new era of self-care, with ingredients and herbal recipes being the focal point. The launch-promotion phase also saw another video describing the mighty ingredients at work in Rasheeda’s personal wellness tea.

Rasheeda builds on some clout she still seems to hold within the wellness arena. Hence she keeps taking incremental steps into health and wellness. Her first-ever ebook, titled “Roots & Remedies,” which she co-produced with Herbal Honesty Wellness, is now on sale exclusively at HerbalHonesty.com. The transition is a much diverted way from the music and reality television artist and entrepreneur who has been fed with other focuses.

In a kind of intimidatingly comprehensive video, she took her followers through the list of ingredients employed in the tea she drinks daily, giving a sneak peek to hands-on knowledge shared in the book. She started, “Ooh, now y’all can see all of the, some of the ingredients I’ve put in my tea,” naming cayenne pepper, turmeric, merenga powder, black pepper, cinnamon, lemons, soursop leaves, fresh ginger, and sea moss. There are more than a hundred recipes in the book, turning it into some sort of comprehensive herbal honesty manual.

News went through her fanbase like wildfire. There are some direct health questions asked by those who showed immediate interest. One asked outright, “Good morning Rasheeda! Question, did your blood pressure go down or dissipate..I just learned about soursop, I’m going to purchase your book. Just wondering how long did it take to affect your bp. ❤️”

Rasheeda gave a very transparent answer in an attempt to encourage the positive update based on her experience. She said that her blood pressure has not totally dissipated but has lowered with this sort of thing. She attributed it to “consistency which is now a complete lifestyle change” and is praying that in the near future, the doctor will say he has made enough progress to come off medication. This is liberally voiced testifying about the product and not really as a marketing effort; it’s their shared experience.

Questions as to how and where to order the book also arose, another user saying, “How can I obtain a copy of this book? It’s amazing from what I see.” Answers could not have been simpler: HerbalHonesty.com is the place to go to order the ebook. Such little movement from the question to the actual purchase is absolutely essential for this entire launch’s success.

The conversation kicked off about the ingredients, “That’s a very powerful combination just the sour sop leaves by itself is potent.” Such a comment speaks of an awesome presence of followers who would be able to recognize the potency of the natural ingredients Rasheeda is pushing. This shifts the conversation from mere curiosity to one that is further informed about herbal effectiveness.

Others wanted clarity on the making process, with one asking, “Was a tea bag added to this or no? If so what kind of tea bag.” Rasheeda said there was no tea bag, “all herbs & leaves.” Asked again later, she spilled a little secret, “just drink it add a lil raw unfiltered honey for sweetness.” These micro-interactions work excellently as informal tutorials that fill in the gaps left by the content in the book.

There were questions concerning where to source particular items, such as, “What seamoss do you use?” and “Where can we get the soursop leaves?” Rasheeda, with her team members, showed speedy efficiency in funneling the crowd toward HerbalHonesty.com by announcing that the sea moss would be available next week and that the soursop leaves are coming shortly. This would subsequently build a whole ecosystem where the book leads right into a repository for the very ingredients it recommends.

This represents a natural extension for Rasheeda who’s very much synonymous with the trending theme of being rattled toward the management of natural health. Personalizing her regimen and partnering with a veteran wellness brand allow her to invest credibility and self-relatibility into the project. The enthusiasm with which the audience fired detailed questions indicates an actual market for this sort of accessible, herbal-based coaching. Her husband, Kirk Frost, has been supportive of her ventures, and the couple recently enjoyed a Jamaican getaway. Razor cuts form this endeavor into not just an entertainer but a voice of influence within the wellness community.