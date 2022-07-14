Rapper Drake Has Released A Collection Of Clothes With Boxer Mike Tyson

Drake 's artist brand OVO has launched a capsule collection featuring Mike Tyson . Hoodies, T-shirts, and jackets are on sale. Hypebeast writes about it.

The collection features a variety of T-shirts featuring a young Mike Tyson wearing an OVO-branded championship belt and packs of dollars. Training jacket printed with TYSON vs. OVO.

The phrase can also be seen on the sports cap, presented in three colors - white, black, and red. Red sweatshirts are also available in the capsule.

The OVO x Mike Tyson capsule is on sale now, and items can be purchased from $68 to $168.

For the first time, the collaboration between the performer and the boxer was announced on Instagram.

A photo of Tyson in a classic black OVO sweatshirt with a golden owl was published on the social network.

As a teaser for the collection, a promotional video featuring Mike Tyson's early days in the boxing ring was released.

The Diesel Spring 2023 show will be open to the public.

Everyone will be able to register online on a first-come, first-served basis on the brand's website from September 1. WWD writes about it.

Milan Fashion Week will take place from 20 to September 26. Italian brand Diesel will present an all-gender-neutral collection on the 21st.

Visitors to the show will be those who managed to fill out an application on the site. The show will also be streamed on social media.

"There is fun and joy in Diesel. Diesel's identity is very clear and not too serious, so I think people will get addicted to this brand again and again.

With this discovery, we want to bring to the fashion show the kind of energy that only people who love the brand or are curious about what will happen next can bring," explained the unusual decision of the creative director of the brand Glenn Martens.