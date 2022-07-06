Randy Bachman reunited in Tokyo with a special guitar 45 years after it was robbed from a Toronto hotel

The long search for Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman came to an end on July 1 when he reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. This is written by The Hollywood Reporter.

"My girlfriend is here," Bachman, 78, a former member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, said when the Gretsch guitar on which he wrote "American Woman" and other hits was given to him by a Japanese musician who bought it in Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing the history.

The rock star said that all guitars are special, but a 1957 orange Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins he bought as a teenager was exceptional.

He said he worked several jobs to save up enough money to buy a $400 guitar, his first purchase of an expensive instrument.

"When the guitar was stolen from a hotel in Toronto in 1977, I cried for three days. It was part of me," he said. According to him, he ended up buying about 300 guitars in an unsuccessful attempt to replace them.

Bachman has often spoken about the missing guitar in interviews and on radio shows and most recently on YouTube programs in which he performed with his son Tal.

In 2020, a Canadian fan who heard the story about the guitar ran an internet search and successfully found it in Tokyo in two weeks.

Admirer William Long identified it as a "digital fingerprint" from a small stain on the wood texture visible in old images and traced the instrument to a vintage guitar shop in Tokyo.

Further searching led him to a YouTube video showing Japanese musician Takeshi playing the instrument in December 2019.

Upon receiving the news from Long, Bachman immediately contacted Takeshi and recognized the guitar from their video chat. "I cried," Bachman said. The guitar almost spoke to me during the video, like, "Hey, I'm going home."