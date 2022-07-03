R. Kelly Has Been Placed On Suicide Watch Following His 30 Year Sentence

R. Kelly , once one of the most popular singers in Hollywood is now a convicted sex offender. R. Kelly was found guilty in a case last September where the charges against him were federal racketeering and sex trafficking. For his crimes, R. Kelly has received 30 years in federal prison, and the conditions of his release include mandatory therapy for an unspecified sexual disorder and a court order that dictates him to stay away from anyone under the age of 18 years old. Kelly will also have to legally inform anyone opting to live with him that he is a convicted sex offender.

According to the latest development in the case, R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch, however, his lawyer has made it clear that Kelly has no suicidal tendencies of any kind whatsoever. Her official statement is as follows:

"The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they’re not suicidal is it actually causes more harm. It’s punishment for being high-profile. And it’s horrifying frankly. To put someone under suicide watch under those conditions is cruel and unusual when they don’t need it."

Kelly's lawyer also states that she asked Kelly to email her when his sentence was served but received no emails and didn't get any actual information until much later.

Many people are weighing in on the sentence that the singer and songwriter has received with some saying that it is exactly the right sentence while others argue that the sentence is too much.

Controversy has surrounded R. Kelly's case right from the start like that, however, it is fair to say that most people are in favor of the decision that the judge has presented and think that it is an important reminder about what the consequences can be for a crime as horrible as sex trafficking.

Whether there is any chance at all for R. Kelly to be looking forward to an early release under any conditions remains unclear.