Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick together rejoiced at the birth of their second joint child

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed a beautiful baby girl! This weekend, the star couple together rejoiced at the birth of their second joint child.

"Oni is delighted to announce that Daniella gave birth to a baby girl on July 2, 2022, who will be a wonderful little sister to Leo, their first child," celebrity representatives said in a statement.

The pregnancy of the beloved director of genius became known in February, but the star spouses are not used to talking openly about their personal lives.

Daniela, also known to the world as the daughter of Israeli singer Zvika Pick, began dating Quentin in 2009 when he presented his film Inglourious Basterds in Israel.

The couple got engaged in June 2017 and celebrated their wedding in November 2018, and for a couple of years, in February, the couple delighted fans with the news of the birth of baby Leo.

Last year, Quentin lifted the veil for the first time and told the story of his fatherhood during an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

But do not think that the name of the son is somehow connected with the actor Leonardo Dicaprio, with whom the director worked on the films Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"We almost never called him that because people would think I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There is nothing bad with that, but ... it is named after my wife's grandfather, and also because in our hearts, the son remains our little lion," admitted the director.

The following month, the Oscar-winning father became emotional as he described his experience with the father.

Congratulations to the newlyweds on the new addition to the family, and we hope we see many more happy moments featuring the secretive Hollywood couple.