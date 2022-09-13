Queen Elizabeth II's Death Was Widely Covered In The United States, Although Howard Stern Was Not Pleased

During a program on Monday's The Howard Stern Show, the outspoken radio host ripped on the nonstop coverage of the monarch's death in the United States media.

It's all these strange customs, and to be honest, I just want to see the Queen go away. After discussing her passing with his co-host, Robin Quivers, he broke the news to her. It's America, for crying out loud; we don't have a monarchy.

Really, he went on; I understand it. In all likelihood, Queen Elizabeth was a pleasant person. The Queen has always been the Queen for as long as I can remember, and I understand that there is a tradition there and that she fulfilled her job to her nation; nevertheless, we need to return to Trump and find out where those documents were located at Mar-A-Lago.

When Quivers jumped in to see if he liked the interruption of the Queen, he snarled, "No, it's terrible!" A raid in August of former President Donald Trump's Florida vacation house, Mar-A-Lago, turned up a cache of sensitive information, which the shock jock was alluding to.

Since the Queen's death on Thursday at the age of 96, there has been nonstop media attention, which is likely driving Stern crazy.

After being hospitalized, the Queen passed away quietly at Balmoral this afternoon, as announced by the royal family through Twitter. The King and Queen Consort are spending one more night in Balmoral before heading back to London tomorrow.

Prince Charles, now King Charles III, expressed his deep sorrow at his mother's loss in a public declaration. Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed mourners alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, newly titled Prince and Princess of Wales.

An insider with inside knowledge of the royal family shared with Page Six exclusively that everyone is "extremely thankful" that everyone put aside their differences for the Queen.