Queen Elizabeth II modeled a brooch given to her by her parents for her 19th birthday. At the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, Queen Elizabeth II wore a ruby ​​and sapphire flower brooch given to her by her parents for her 19th birthday. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

This year, several displays at the annual Royal Flower Show in Chelsea are dedicated to the celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. The day before the official opening, Elizabeth II arrived there. She wore a pink dress, on the lapel of which she attached a brooch. The Cartier jewel, featuring pink and blue sapphires, rubies, and diamonds, was presented to the Queen in 1945 by her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Her Majesty rarely wears a brooch. The last time she was seen with this jewelry was in 2011 during a tour of Australia, and before that - at a Christmas ceremony in 1990.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's presence at the event at the last moment. During her 70 years on the throne, Elizabeth II visited the flower exhibition organized by the Royal Horticultural Society more than 50 times. In addition to the monarch, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie and Princess Beatrice and her husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived at the event.

