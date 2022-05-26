Queen Elizabeth II , in a hot pink coat dress, attended the Chelsea Flower Show on an eco-friendly golf cart

Last Monday, Elizabeth II visited the flower show, which was held in Chelsea. The monarch came out in a bright pink dress-coat - to match the event because the Queen looked like a real English rose.

It is worth noting that the exhibition was held using new technologies that helped hide Her Majesty's problem with movement. The fact is that the Queen, together with the organizers of the exhibition, arrived at the event directly on a golf cart, in other words, a trolley that runs on solar batteries, which is a very environmentally friendly and safe way to power the equipment.

" Adjustments have been made for the comfort of the Queen, " a Buckingham Palace spokesman warned. It is worth noting that the monarch was accompanied by Princess Beatrice, along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi, as well as Prince Edward and Countess Sophie of Wessex. Also present at the event were the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra. By the way, this exhibition, however, like other high-profile celebrations, was timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the Queen on the British throne - her Platinum Jubilee.

Surprisingly, the main achievement of the exhibition was the steel frame, shaped like the outline of the Queen's portrait, which is used on British stamps. By the way, the frame is complemented by 70 terracotta plant pots. The pride of the event, of course, was the Garden of the Royal Air Force Charitable Foundation. It is worth noting that the organization honors and supports British veterans (as well as their families) who fought in World War II for over a hundred years. The garden of the Mind charity foundation, which deals with people's mental health, is amazed by its beauty. In this garden, everyone can easily find an interlocutor and discuss the advantages of Eco-therapy.