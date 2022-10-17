Putting On Her Black Fishnets, Kourtney Kardashian Gets Ready For Travis Barker's Blink-182

The Kardashians actress, who is 43 years old, is getting ready to accompany her boyfriend and his band, Blink-182, on tour. On Saturday, she posted an Instagram photo of one of her all-black tour ensembles, which featured a sweatshirt with the band's name emblazoned in a large font on the gigantic front pocket.

She wore the hoodie as a layer over an experimental fishnet dress that was ankle-length and paired it with black leather army boots and some thin black sunglasses. The phrase "Hello there, the angel from my nightmare" was put on the sweatshirt's back. These lyrics are from the band's single "I Miss You," which was released in 2003.

In the caption, Kardashian stated that she was "getting ready to mosh in a city near you" while supporting her husband on his "Rockstar World Tour." In the section for remarks, Barker, 46 years old, stated that "tour life looking well on you."

On Tuesday, Blink-182 revealed their first world tour since 2015, which will begin in 2023 and take them around Latin America, North America, Europe, and Oceania.

Along with the tour's announcement, the band released their new single "Edging" on Friday and announced that Tom DeLonge, the third founding member, would rejoin the band. DeLonge left the band for the second time in 2015 to follow other interests outside music.

In the past, Kardashian had shown her endorsement for her husband, the rock star Travis Barker, when he conducted a tribute show honoring Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away suddenly at the age of 50 earlier this year in Colombia. Barker's performance took place in London a month ago.

I am grateful you could spend this evening with me because it is so memorable. Barker replied to images of himself and Kardashian at the show by saying, "I love you, my wife." Kardashian is also pictured at the event.