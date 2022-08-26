Pusha T, Saweetie, And Lil Wayne Are The Stars Of The 2022 NFL Kickoff Sneak Peeks

With the introduction of several new celebrity-driven kickoff commercials on Thursday, the N.F.L. is increasing anticipation for the 2022–2023 season.

The three trailers feature a starry pep rally concept with a number of renowned personalities in attendance, all set to Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E."

Lil Wayne, Saweetie, and Pusha T are among the hip-hop artists who energize the audience in the promotional commercials with the slogan "It Feels So good to Football."

Whereas performer and rap artist Young Dylan, TikTok and YouTuber Frankie LaPenna, Bills crime syndicate member Pinto Ron, professional boxer Ryan Garcia, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, and New Orleans Saints tight end Cam Jordan all make brief appearances, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf plays the piano in a few of the promos.

An authorized summary claims that the advertisements showcase "the emotion of players and fans in one massive celebration to formally welcome back football" and "convey the happiness and anticipation that accompanies the start of the season."

Lil Wayne and Pusha T gave the teasers their own boost on social media on Thursday. Lil Wayne titled his photo, "Locked and loaded for the @nfl season, baby!!! #Kickoff2022."

As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals squared off at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl halftime performance last year, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg performed on stage.

In a brief visit, 50 Cent also attended the festivities. He began by performing "In Da Club" upside down with a slew of female dancers in a staged party setting.

The Buffalo Bills and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will square battle in the 2022 N.F.L. Kickoff game on Thursday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. E.T. at SoFi Stadium. N.B.C. will broadcast the game.