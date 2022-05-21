Published trailer for a documentary about the murdered rapper XXXTentacion . Streaming service Hulu releases trailer for a movie about murdered rapper XXXTentacion

Streaming service Hulu has released a trailer for a documentary film about rapper XXXTentacion (real name Jasey Onfroy), who was murdered in 2018. The video was published on the YouTube channel of the platform.

The film, titled "Look at Me: XXXTentacion," was directed by Sabah Folayan, who previously worked on a documentary project dedicated to the life of African Americans.

The film tells about the life of the deceased artist, his problems with the law, and his mental disorders. The project will include archival footage with the rapper, as well as excerpts from interviews with his relatives, including the artist's mother. It is she who will confirm that her son suffered from bipolar disorder and complained of "voices in his head."

"I remember him telling me, 'I make music for broken people, for those who feel the same way as me,'" one of XXXTentacion's close friends said in the film's trailer.

The project will hit the screens on May 26. The description for it says that the director tried to convey "a sensitive image of an artist whose acts of violence, unbridled musical talent, and open struggle with mental problems left an indelible mark on his generation."

The death of the 20-year-old rapper became known on June 18, 2018. While the musician was in his car, two armed men attacked him. One of the attackers shot XXXTentacion with a pistol. Onfroy died in the hospital from a wound before falling into a coma.