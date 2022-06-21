Priyanka Chopra shares rare photo of daughter born to surrogate mother

On January 21, 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas told fans that they had become parents for the first time.

This came as a real surprise to the fans because, in interviews, celebrities have repeatedly said that they do not plan to have children since both have too busy work schedules.

However, it turned out that in the end, the stars decided to use the services of a surrogate mother.

True, the baby was stillborn 12 weeks ahead of schedule, so the first three months of her life, Malti Marie that's what the star's parents called the baby - she spent in the intensive care unit.

Then, in May, the couple finally took the girl from the hospital. And now, it seems, we will increasingly see her pictures on social networks.

So, the other day Priyanka posted a frame on her blog where she posed with her daughter Malti Marie and her mother Madhu, who was celebrating her birthday.

"I hope that you will continue to smile and charge everyone around with your smile. You inspire me so much with your cheerfulness," Chopra signed the touching frame.

Every family journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while our journey has been difficult for a few months, what has become much clearer in the past is that every moment is How precious and perfect.

She continued: "We are very happy that our little girl has finally arrived home, and just want to thank the Rady Children La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, every doctor, nurse, and specialist in Los Angeles who is there.

They were selfless on the steps. Unfortunately, our next chapter begins now, and our baby is really naughty. So let's get him, MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

Internet users joined in Priyanka's congratulations and noted that for any grandmother, happiness is to hold her tiny granddaughter in her arms. They also added that the touching family shot melted their hearts.