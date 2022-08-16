Priyanka Chopra Shares Pictures Of Daughter On Instagram As The Mother And Daughter Spend The Weekend Together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are possibly Hollywood's most favorite couple at the moment and after the recent news of the two bringing a baby girl into the world via surrogate in January, it seems they are all set to become Hollywood's most favorite parents as well.

In a recent view of their life as parents, Priyanka shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram stories where she is seen spending a "perfect weekend," with her little girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. One of the pictures shows Malti laying down for a nap next to all 3 of Priyanka's dogs namely, Diana, Gino, and Panda. The next picture shows Malti wearing a shirt that says "Protected by Gino, Diana, and Panda," with pictures of all 3 dogs. Another picture shows Malti dabbling in some books with Priyanka captioning it, "Sundays are for reading."

Overall, it seems Priyanka is having a great time with motherhood. Nick is not seen in the pictures but the singer has expressed previously how much he loves fatherhood and how much he loves his little girl.

Although things are looking up for the Chopra-Jonases right now, getting to this point was apparently not an easy journey. The couple revealed via Instagram some time ago that after Malti was born, she had to spend about 100 days in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The reason behind this extended stay at the hospital was not revealed, but the two stars revealed the endeavor on Instagram in the following words on the occasion of Mothers Day:

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

The couple then went on to highlight the importance of faith during tough times and also to state that the whole situation only made them realize how precious each moment is. They thanked all the doctors, nurses, and specialists at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles.

Fans showed their support for the couple then and continue to do it now as Priyanka posts more and more adorable pictures of little Malti.