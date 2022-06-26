Priyanka Chopra launched her own brand of home goods

Recently, many Hollywood icons have been thinking about creating their own brand.

But as Hailey Bieber prepares to face legal action over her trademark use of the same name, her celebrity co-stars are making a splash.

Priyanka Chopra always skillfully combines modern trends and pays tribute to her Indian culture. After rave reviews for a Manhattan eatery with ethnic cuisine, the actress has once again joined forces with Manish Goyal.

The star has created a new brand SONA Home, which will definitely bring amazing energy to your home.

In a press release, Priyanka described her creation as "an exquisite collection of exclusive china, luxurious linens, and fantastic accessories."

When creating each thing, Chopra was inspired by happy and understandable emotions for everyone.

The items in the collection remind you of the importance of spending time with your loved ones, eating your favorite food together, or throwing fun parties.

You can already add some color to your table with the Sultan's Garden tableware collection of 40 unique items.

On white plates, rare plants bloom with green colors, and wild animals live, which can always be found in India. In any case, it will be a great addition to your kitchen, as the price of truly cozy dishes starts at $40.

In a previous post, Hailey Bieber's new skincare line has definitely made a splash among her fans.

Not only does Justin Bieber himself confirm the effectiveness of the products that his wife lovingly advised him, but the price of cosmetics does not exceed $30.

The model considers this to be practically a social project and is not ready to "raise prices." However, even in the honey message of the model, there is a fly in the ointment because now she may lose her offspring called RHODE.