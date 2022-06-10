Priyanka Chopra came to the Bulgari party in a Russian brand dress

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in Paris in a dress by a Russian brand, which was chosen for her by celebrity stylist Lowe Roach. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The actress became one of the guests of the Bulgari jewelry brand party. To enter the event, the stylist picked up Italian brand jewelry with a branded snake, black platform shoes, and an orange dress with sequins. As it turned out, this is a dress of the Russian brand Rasario.

Earlier in the day, Chopra revealed on social media from the back seat of a taxi that she had come to Paris for "something exciting."

A few weeks earlier, the star of the "Magnificent Century" Meryem Uzerli, in a dress by Russian designer Yanina Couture appeared on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The same brand was chosen by Monica Bellucci to shoot the cover of Madame Figaro magazine.

Earlier, It was reported that Prince Albert II spoke about the return of Princess Charlene to Monaco. Prince Albert II expressed his joy at the return of Princess Charlene to Monaco after lengthy treatment for a nasopharyngeal infection in South Africa and Switzerland.

"Today, Charlene is with us again, and this is the most beautiful thing that could happen," he shared.

"We missed the princess very much," Prince Albert II said, noting that the separation was a real test for the whole family, especially for Princess Charlene, who "suffered a lot and went through difficult times away from her family." According to Prince Albert II, the separation did not harm their marriage:

"We were able to remain one, despite the distance; We often talked to each other." "She's better; we can finally spend time together. This is a relief and joy for all of us," he concluded.