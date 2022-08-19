Prior To Their Second Wedding Celebration, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Enjoying Some Time With Their Loved Ones

Before their second wedding ceremony, this weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending some time with their families.

The couple, who are in love, was seen out and about with the actor's 16-year-old daughter Violet on Thursday in Savannah, Georgia. The adolescent, wearing a floral dress and sneakers, walked with her 50-year-old father while sipping coffee.

During the stroll, Affleck donned a tan shirt and pants. He is also the father to Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In a spaghetti strap cropped top, wide-leg slacks, and stylish wedge shoes, Lopez, 53, kept her composure behind them.

The singer's 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, didn't seem to be out with their mother and step-father. The Grammy winner and Affleck wed in Las Vegas last month with both of the teenager's presents, though.

Following their private wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel, the newlyweds are getting ready for a second wedding this week in front of their family and friends, as Page Six reported earlier.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Page Six on Monday, the three-day party, which will take place on Affleck's 87-acre estate, "is going to be all about J. Lo."

The informant said that Ben wanted her to be the center of attention on their special day. A rehearsal dinner will kick off the celebrations on Friday. Jay Shetty will conduct the ceremony on Saturday. On Sunday, the two will have a picnic and grill to round off the festival.

Lopez is anticipated to enter the church wearing a specially made Ralph Lauren gown. The ballerina bragged to her newsletter subscribers about her clothing being "from an old movie" when she married Affleck in July.

"I've used to have this gown for so many years, and I've just been keeping it, storing it, and saving it, and finally, I'm donning it on my wedding day," the bride stated at the time.