Princess Love Throws A Birthday Party For Her Supposed Boyfriend, And Ray J Is Mentioned By Fans

After Princess Love , the estranged wife of Ray J Norwood was sighted with her rumored new boo, social media people went crazy. Ray and Love have been married for almost six years and have two children. Ray has filed for divorce three times.

The two made attempts at reconciliation and even attended the BET Awards red carpet this past June as a couple. As Radar Online revealed, Love filed for the final time in July. In the eyes of her adoring supporters, she has moved on to a dashing Brooklyn promoter.

Blogs started posting pictures of Love with a man on September 11th, suggesting that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was relocating to New York.

When asked what was going on, Love just replied with a laughing emoji. When you referred to him as a Promoter, my initial reaction was surprising. Who is responsible for this? She updated the post with new footage from the birthday party featuring Love and the man.

Fans speculated that Love was dating the promoter in question despite her silence on the matter. Some people think they're perfect for each other and have only positive wishes for her because of their union. Others saw him as a rebound from her soon-to-be ex-husband, and they labeled him as such. Well done! She is deserving of nothing but joy and rest. I can't believe she stayed with him for so long.

As if you were to go and say "From Ray J to a NY PROMOTER!! Everyone can see the negative impact on the budget. But now she's content! I would say that.

This past weekend, several more people mentioned Ray J and his Instagram posts. Following reports, the musician and actor publicly shamed his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner for their roles in the scandalous tape. His devoted following now theorizes that problems at home were at the heart of his explosive outburst.