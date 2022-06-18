Princess Beatrice broke royal tradition at Ascot

For the first time in 70 years, Elizabeth II was absent from the royal races at Ascot:

She had not missed this event before, being a true fan of horses. Instead, she was replaced by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales, who arrived at Royal Ascot in an open carriage.

But this is not the only tradition that has been broken by members of the royal family at the races this year.

For the first time, Princess Beatrice and her Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took part in Royal Ascot as a couple.

They appeared at the races accompanied by the cousin of the British Queen, 85-year-old Princess Alexandra of Kent. Journalists and fans of the royal family noticed that Princess Beatrice violated one of the rules of royal regulation, but the reason for this can be called too sweet.

It is customary for members of the monarch's family to take seats in the carriage from which the horses harnessed to them can be seen: this way, it is easier for the guests of the race to greet the titled persons and for the photographers to do their job and take high-quality pictures for the tabloids.

But as soon as the carriage with Princess Beatrice and her husband appeared at Royal Ascot, it became clear that the couple decided to sit with their backs to the carriage.

With this gesture, the monarch emphasized her respect for Alexandra of Kent, giving her the best seat: next to the princess in the carriage was Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Elizabeth II missed the Royal Ascot opening but apparently watched it on TV.

Considering that more than ten horses of the Queen will take part in the races on different days of sporting events, it is possible that she will still find the strength and the opportunity to appear at the races, which will last until June 18.

Recall that Royal Ascot takes place at the hippodrome of the same name, which is located just 15 minutes from Windsor Castle.