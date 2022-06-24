Prince William sometimes gets frustrated with royal life and wants to quit

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that the Duke of Cambridge , at times, wants to split free from the constraints of royal life.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, author of books about members of the British royal family, Ingrid Seward, suggests that Prince William is sometimes disappointed in royal life and wants to quit.

"He had moments when he wanted to break out of the restrictions imposed on him by royal life, but his sense of duty prevented him from doing so," explains the royal expert. "William has always been a thinker; he is able to rationalize any situation, which makes him a reliable assistant to the queen."

According to Seward, Prince William has a great influence on the institution of the monarchy in the UK.

"He wants everything to go smoothly. When he and Kate were ridiculed during their Caribbean tour in March, he was understandably furious.

In his opinion, someone should have considered the mood of the British in advance," Ingrid shared, recalling the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Caribbean.

Ingrid Seward explained Prince William's impatience with Prince Andrew, accused of rape, by the fact that he sees the scandal with a relative as a threat to the entire royal family.

Regarding his relationship with Prince Harry, the royal expert said: "William focuses on what he knows he can achieve rather than wasting time on things he can't change."

Earlier, It was reported that Google co-founder Sergey Brin is in the process of divorcing his second wife, Nicole Shanahan. It is reported by Bloomberg.

Sergey Brin divorces after three years of marriage. Brin filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents.

The couple, who are raising a three-year-old son, is trying to keep the details of the gap secret and has asked the court to seal the documents.