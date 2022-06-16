Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving

Rumors about the imminent relocation of the Cambridge couple have been around for a very long time, but only now has it become known exactly when Prince William and Kate Middleton will settle in a new family nest.

The Daily Mail reports that the Cambridges will finally move to Windsor this summer to live within walking distance of Elizabeth II. This decision was taken collectively by the members of the royal family when they discussed how to improve the life of Her Majesty, who had practically stopped traveling to London due to health problems.

The couple is said to be living in Windsor but leaving Kensington Palace as their main residence. It is also noted that earlier, this estate belonged to Prince Charles, but the future king of Great Britain presented his beloved house to his eldest son.

However, the issue of moving was resolved when the Cambridges found a suitable school for their heirs: it was important for the spouses that the children were educated together and could drop by their great-grandmother for tea every day.

As the Duchess grew up in rural Berkshire, it is not surprising that she wants this kind of beautiful life for her children.

It is likely that Cambridge will still have a secondary base in London as Kate and William have a lot of work in the city.

Although the family's new countryside bolthole remains to be confirmed, Adelaide Cottage is said to be at the forefront.

The beautiful cottage is located in Windsor Castle, a short distance from the Queen's private apartments.

The historic cottage dates back to 1831, and the property was renovated in 2015, which means Prince William and Kate will not have to spend as much on renovations as they did on their current London home; what happened before I moved into Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.