Prince Harry 's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, got married. A few years ago, Prince Harry was the main womanizer of the British crown, who could conquer any girl with just his look and smile. One of these was Chelsy Davy, with whom the duke lasted about seven years. Then, unfortunately, the lovers had to leave because the girl did not like the constant attention from the press at all. Once Chelsy Davy admitted that she fell into a depressed state due to such an overly public lifestyle, but now Davy's life is in full swing.

Recently it became known that the former passion of Prince Harry tied the knot with Sam Cutmore-Scott. This happened four years after Harry got married to Meghan Markle. By the way, Chelsy Davy was also present at the royal celebration. "They are married. Few knew about it," stated columnist Richard Eden. It is known that Chelsy Davy's husband is 36 years old; he is a businessman and a former lawyer. The couple also has a son, Leo, who was born in January this year.

It turned out that Davy announced her wedding in an exciting way: the girl sent her friends a photo of a pair of wedding rings, one of which was adorned with a sapphire. It is worth noting that Sam Cutmore-Scott is the owner of the hotel and the brother of actor Jack Cutmore-Scott. In addition, many experts suggest that Sam is familiar with the Duke of Sussex: he is a year older than the prince and studied at Eton College. In this prestigious boarding school, members of the royal family were students.

Advertisement

Many years ago, experts predicted a wedding and family life for Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy. There was even a rumor on the net that the news of the couple's engagement was delayed due to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, experts say that Davy felt that she might not be able to cope with the pressures of royal life.