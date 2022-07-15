Prince Harry Will Give A Speech At The United Nations (UN) On The Occasion Of Nelson Mandela Day

Meghan Markle is expected to accompany him at the event, which will be held in New York. Writes about it Daily Mail.

The performance will take place next Monday, July 18th. As part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations, a member of the royal family will address an informal meeting of the General Assembly.

This year the memorable day is held under the motto: "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

"The South African mission confirmed the participation of the Duke and Duchess in commemorative events on Monday," the UN spokesman said.

He also clarified that Prince Harry 's speech could be about the effects of climate change and world hunger.

The couple's appearance at the UN will be the first public event the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the UN General Assembly but did not give a speech then.

According to rumors, the Dukes of Sussex decided to honor the memory of Mandela after meeting his widow Graça Machel in 2019.

In a previous post, Pippa Middleton has become a mother for the third time. The event happened a few weeks ago but was kept secret. It is reported by People.

The newborn girl will be the sixth grandchild to Carol and Michael Middleton and first cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Last month, at the Party at the Palace concert, dedicated to the platinum anniversary of Queen Elizabeth, Pippa Middleton was captured in a bright green dress, under which a rounded belly was visible.

Advertisement

The media was left to guess about the true situation of the sister of the Duchess of Sussex because she did not confirm the information about the pregnancy.