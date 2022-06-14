Prince Harry wants to demand an apology from the Royal family

At the celebrations on the occasion of the platinum anniversary of Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in public only once - at a service in St. Paul's Cathedral.

The spouses were not allowed to enter the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade - according to the protocol, only senior members of the royal family, whom Meghan and Harry are no longer, can appear there.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, who spent a year with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is likely waiting for an apology from his relatives for the way he was treated.

According to her, it was obvious that Harry looked unhappy at the service at St. Paul's Cathedral. "What really caught my eye that day was Harry's anger. All his emotions were on his face, and he looked furious.

I think he was very upset that he was largely ignored. He believes that they should apologize to him," she said in an interview with The Sun.

She also stated that Harry and Meghan did not inquire about the schedule of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton before inviting them to their daughter Lilibet's birthday party.

At that time, Kate and William were in Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, so the nieces were not present at the birthday party.

During their visit, Meghan and Harry also introduced their daughter to her great-grandmother for the first time. However, there are no joint pictures that the couple wanted to take from that meeting.

According to Levin, Elizabeth II refused her grandson and his wife because she thought they would sell these photographs.

Without being photographed with other senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry, according to Levin, were furious. "I think they actually look like cranky teenagers. They didn't get what they wanted, so they left early," she added.