Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were incensed by the finding of the court in the case 'Roe v. Wade'

On January 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the politically significant decisions regarding the legality of abortion.

The court judged that a woman has the freedom to terminate a pregnancy of her own free will until the fetus becomes viable.

However, more recently, namely, in June 2022, in the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization,

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state constitution does not provide for the right to abortion. The states have the right to regulate this area themselves, overturning the decision in Roe v. Wade (In 1970, Linda Coffey and Sarah State Court of Texas.

The lawsuit was pseudonymous Jane Roe. The defendant was District Attorney Henry Wade). Of course, people were outraged by such a court decision and commented on this situation and Megan Markle . The Duchess of Sussex is urging men to speak up about this situation.

"Men must be active now and in the future because this decision will affect relationships in the family and society as a whole.

They may bully women, but the consequences will affect absolutely everyone. My husband Prince Harry and I have discussed this topic more than once, especially in the last few days, and so he also supports feminist movements.

He was horrified when he found out about this decision, just like me. I know that many women are desperate right now, but again, they need to unite and not fight for their right to live alone.

We also have to do this; this is our job. Such a moment requires unity, and we need to understand that the Constitution was written when women were second-class citizens," Sussex said in her fiery speech.

Advertisement

By the way, Meghan Markle was supported not only by Prince Harry but also by actress Tiffany Haddish, who expressed her point of view at the annual Social Impact Awards held last Friday.