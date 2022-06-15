Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent 'formal'15 minutes with Queen Elizabeth II during the platinum anniversary

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spent very little time with Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain; the tabloid The Sun writes about this, citing a source.

Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, who currently reside in California, met the Queen at Windsor Castle, he said.

The meeting was "quick" and "rather formal," the source said.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain ranked second in the list of longest-reigning monarchs in history. It is reported by Sky News TV channel.

Queen Elizabeth II overtook Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who held the throne for 70 years and 126 days between 1946 and 2016.

The first place in the ranking is occupied by the French king Louis XIV, who ruled for 72 years and 110 days from 1643 to 1715.

In 2015, Elizabeth II broke the record of her great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who was on the throne from 1837 to 1901 and became the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The 70th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II was celebrated from 2 to June 5, 2022. She came to the British throne in 1952 at the age of 26 after the death of her father, King George VI. About how the British celebrated the platinum anniversary of the Queen's reign.

The celebrations began on Thursday with the Trooping the Color parade in honor of Her Majesty's official birthday. The royal regiments marched in front of thousands of people gathered in Trafalgar Square and the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace.