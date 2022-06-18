Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be excluded from the royal family due to their behavior at the Platinum Jubilee

It seems that fans of the royal family are waiting for a new sensational scandal because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be forever cut off from the British crown: this may happen due to the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

As you know, most recently, the Dukes of Sussex, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, came to the UK to mark the historical date of the reign of Elizabeth II.

However, while some hoped that the spouses did it out of bright motives in order to make peace with Her Majesty and finally introduce the monarch to their great-granddaughter, others realized that the dukes do nothing just like that because there is a benefit behind their every action.

After moving to California, the Sussexes were cut off from the royal treasury but quickly found a solution to this problem and began to monetize everything related to the royal palace.

For example, this year, in early autumn, Prince Harry planned to release a candid memoir, but the premiere was postponed, and experts immediately suspected something was wrong.

Apparently, the duke decided to take advantage of his recent trip to his homeland, in which, by the way, his family was not received as warmly as expected.

But experts assure us that if Prince Harry and his wife dare to mention the details of the Platinum Jubilee in their projects, they will be forever cut off from the royal family.

The expert believes that the royal family is afraid of information leakage because they already had enough problems in 2021 when in March, the Sussexes appeared on the Oprah Winfrey program, where they gave a very frank interview.

"Of course, I can't imagine that family members will now talk heart to heart with them, as they will start to wonder if they will become a new chapter in the memoir," says Duncan.