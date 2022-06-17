Prince Harry almost died in a fall from his horse during a polo match at a country club in Carpinteria

Royal fans have been talking about Prince Harry 's defeats for a long time, but this time he was definitely off the hook.

The Duke fell off his horse in front of his celebrity friends while returning to the polo field at the Cancha de Estrella country club in Carpinteria.

Although the famous player escaped with a slight fright, the incident at the Santa Barbara club was a bad omen for the person whose team, Los Padres, lost the match yesterday with a score of 12-11. And in general, this whole undertaking could cost Prince Harry his life.

Apparently, therefore, the Duke of Sussex was not particularly upset because of the result of a friendly game.

After all, princes do not cry, especially in the company of actress Catherine McPhee, her husband David Foster, and little son Rennie.

By the way, Mr. Foster, who is only a year younger than Prince Charles, has already been called the "new father" of Prince Harry. Against the backdrop of recent scandals with the male half of the British monarchy, relations with David look stable and cheerful.

On the day of the miraculous rescue, the Duke of Sussex was smiling, and it was clear that he was sweating decently during the game. In any case, Harry felt the support of his friends who came to the game just for him.

As a reminder to our readers, the Duke is now "Living the life of his dreams in the USA" in a luxurious mansion in Montecito with his wife and two children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as playing polo at a professional level.

In a previous post, A year after a difficult departure from the royal family, Prince Harry finally feels like he belongs. As it turned out, moving to California did him good. Living here in his own home with his son Archie and pregnant wife Megan, he found harmony in life.